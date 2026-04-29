It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
9h

An insightful article, especially because with the Strait of Hormuz blocked, the UAE export capacity is limited to its pipeline to Fujairah, about 1.5m bpd. Leaving OPEC was a long-term move by the UAE.

PS is it possible to include a link to the Israel HaYom article? It's not there yet.

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Yosef Yigal Drever's avatar
Yosef Yigal Drever
7h

When gastronomy is overtaken by ideology it leaves a sour taste in one's mouth.

The next course promises worse to come!

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