It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
1h

In addition to the Technion in 25th place, Tel-Aviv University placed 28th on the list of top 30 AI productive universities.

Only 4 European universities placed in the top 30: Oxford, Cambridge, ETH Zurich and EPFL Switzerland. No universities in Israel-boycotting Ireland, Spain, Belgium or Netherlands placed in the top 50.

Allow an aspiring nudnik to tell Hebrew University, Ben-Gurion University and others to put pedal to the metal. (Weizmann Institute's focus on basic science excuses it from this race.)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanford-mit-carnegie-mellon-lead-first-ever-benchmark-of-ai-production-capacity-across-50-global-universities--new-5w-ai-communications-report-302832426.html

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
2h

Eisenkot is pretending to be right wing. He wants to begin the process of a terror state and anyone with a clear head knows that.

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