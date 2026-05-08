It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
5h

insane that turkey and Qatar have the influence from afar that they do 🤦🏼‍♂️

the premise of the noahide laws being imposed upon the Kurds seems absurd for the rehava Kurds seem to be the optimized modernized Islam we sought until Trump and Tom Barack threw them under the bus

divisions within Kurdish society indicate a parallel ancient society such as Iran and the Jews ☺️🤦🏼

Moshe Feiglin doesn't get featured or talked about enough, I think he's the only one who can stand tall and be tough and repudiate all of the deranged entities from within and without.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture