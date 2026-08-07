It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
1h

Amit writes: "A round of primaries was held in the United States this week, and in a striking number of them, Gaza was front and center. Israel has a supreme interest in putting the issue to rest and beginning to recover in global public opinion"

What??!! Am I not understanding something?? Are you suggesting, Amit, that Israel reduce its strategic depth into Gaza, because Islamic radicals are taking over the Democrat party? Is there something I'm not understanding??

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dobrychlapec's avatar
dobrychlapec
1h

Israel is an obsession for many young Americans and quite a few politicians of both political parties, although it’s worse for the Democrats who count outright Hamas supporters among their ranks. No matter what Israel does or does not do, it will be judged and deemed guilty. This being the case, Israel must follow its own interests and should not look forward to the news cycle moving on. It won’t.

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