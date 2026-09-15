It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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STEVEN WEISZ's avatar
STEVEN WEISZ
9h

It would help if the voice reading this post would have a better knowledge of how to pronounce Hebrew Words

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Josh Silverman's avatar
Josh Silverman
10h

a fury of wrath doesn't really make sense unless you mean to say something like "the anger of anger". but maybe you do?

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