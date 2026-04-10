It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
3h

There needs to be some pushback on the “Netanyahu tricked Trump” narrative that the media is peddling.

Although everyone points to the NY Times investigation as supporting that conclusion, the article itself does no such thing. It confirms the meeting and what Netanyahu offered (including regime change). However, it also demonstrated how the various U.S. officials pushed back (rather dismissively) on the regime change goal but accepted ending the threat from the Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile programs as goals of any war.

When President Trump addressed the Nation the evening after this stage of the war began, regime change was NOT one of the war aims.

Given the times in which we live, that omission was highlighted and criticized because, when protests had erupted in Iran to be put down with shocking and indiscriminate brutality, hadn’t Trump expressed support - only now to abandon the Iranian people.

Pointing out the difference between having regime change as a war aim (which we supposedly control) versus having it be a result of the achieving of the expressed war aims (which remains in the hands of the Iranians) seemed to this day too nuanced a distinction for the media to understand - assuming they want to understand it in the first place.

It’s bad enough that there is already a certain segment of the U.S. population primed to root against their own country, it’s something altogether worse for the media to stoke these differences with misleading slants on the news all for clicks and income. But such is the current state of affairs.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
3h

Jewish-American perspective here: I live in the U.S., and the anti-Israel sentiment is palpable. I've said it before and I'll say it again--Israel should start preparing itself IMMEDIATELY for a future where the United States will be (at best) ambivalent towards Israel. Become militarily independent ASAP. Become financially independent ASAP as well. If AOC wins the Presidency in 2028, the United States will likely be anti-Israel in much the same way as Ireland or Spain. JD Vance will only be marginally better (instead of Ireland or Spain, think of the UK, Australia or Canada). Don't think that that can happen? Look at what's happening in the Democratic Party right now, where the DSA is engaging in what is apparently a non-hostile takeover of the party. Look at what's happening in the Republican Party as well, where younger Republicans are in thrall to the likes of Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens. And most ominously of all, look at the young people in this country: Overwhelmingly anti-Israel. These are our future societal leaders. The future cannot be denied, but one can prepare for it.

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