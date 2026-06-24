It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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JanetS's avatar
JanetS
6h

I really enjoy your insights. I'm sure you saw what happened last night in NYC, where anti-semitism is now the fashion. Please use your voice to encourage sensible Israeli politicians of the need to engage productively with Americans, especially its young. Israelis are busy vacationing while the media are flooded with awful stories about Jews and Israel. Turn their energies into something positive while they are out on the world stage.

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Elliot berry's avatar
Elliot berry
4h

Your analyses are cogent and trenchant. The English translation is quite exceptional with splendid literary phrases. A daily must read

יישר כוח גדול

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