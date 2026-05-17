It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
1h

There are grammatical mistakes in your English that make some of your writing hard to understand. Today for example - "Al Hadad has" - should be had. That mistake appears a couple of times in that paragraph. The problem with this kind of mistake is it forces the reader to reread the paragraph to understand whether the guy is in fact dead. Most days there is a certain vagueness in some of your writing that comes from the lack of a full understanding of English grammar. Get a better editor.

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
2h

"To maintain this hold on power, the regime sustains itself through a sophisticated web of gray banking and illicit oil sales. Funds are systematically laundered through exchange houses and shell companies situated in free-trade zones in the UAE and Turkey before seamlessly reaching European markets. The problem is that a vessel or shell company can operate cleanly for months, passing basic sanctions screening, only to be officially designated by the Treasury Department long after the illicit funds have been moved and new shells have opened to replace them."

Old Story

Michael Franzese National Geographic

https://youtu.be/IJUzXLozQhc?t=1317

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture