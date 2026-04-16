It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
9h

With those who are supposed to be leading US political parties into the future (both of them) embracing Jew hatred, the US is in for a really bad ride.

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Gandolf Guerilla's avatar
Gandolf Guerilla
9h

I honestly don't trust ANY polls anymore. Masks are off across the board. The closeted antisemite, has come out of the closet. It's encouraged and agitated in every liberal circle.

My President is as pro-Israel as u can get. Forget what the talking heads, paid fools, or evil actors say.

🇺🇸🇮🇱✝️✡️💪

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