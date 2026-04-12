It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Scott C. Rowe's avatar
Scott C. Rowe
15h

Was this written last week?

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Jay's avatar
Jay
10h

Why would destroying Kharg Island require ground troops?

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