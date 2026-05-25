It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
6h

So, it’s go it alone time again, until, like the 12 day war, Trump sees the personal win he can claim credit for within his Narcissistic grasp, he joins again to take his victory lap while Israel takes all the risks and does the dirty work. The Jewish people consigned to the bomb shelters yet again. It’s high time Israel develops the internal defense industrial mechanism to avoid being coerced into these Western initiated awful deals.

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
2h

I read this and didn't believe the normalization part and Abraham Accords part were actual requests but then here is the post by President Trump himself confirming it

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116635193825443617

It seems that if the US withdraws from the Persian Gulf, as the isolationists want, it will leave in place an Abraham Accords alliance to counter Iran.

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