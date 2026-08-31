It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
8h

Yet the useful idiots and the common idiots tell us the war is lost when in fact it has been won despite their claims. They think everything is a video game.

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
7h

It was useful for the US to go through the negotiations and MOU just to show a sceptical American public that it had tried.

It was fortunate that the Iranians threw away such a wonderful negotiating gain in order to attack 3 ships on the Strait of Hormuz one Friday afternoon.

Whew!

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