It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
1hEdited

Another example of how Marco Rubio is dismantling the Iranian Regime with Israel as JD Vance pontificates the great success of the administration vis a vis with Iran in our capitulating sham “negotiations.”

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Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
1m

Holy scheitz! May Ha Shem co tinue to guide and protect Israel.

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