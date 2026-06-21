It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
2h

In no way, shape or form, should Israel back down. Not to Hezbollah, not to Iran and not to President Trump. The leaders of Israel MUST read the tea leaves in America that the leftest wing has taken over the Democratic Party and they will push for reduced if not frozen aid to Israel and also to halt the sale of “offensive weapons” to Israel. They cannot wait for the next administration whether it be the leftist Democrats or the anti-Semite Vance/Tucker Carlson wing of the Republican Party. Righteous Republican leaders like Senator Rubio are in the minority and I’m afraid will not win any national political races.

Israel must support its Northern Border to the full extent and if the country has to seek allies and friends outside of the US then so be it. Western Europe is already a hot bed of antisemitism and anti-Israel behavior.

It is simply stunning that the Islamic terrorist regime of Iran, the killers of their own people, hated by their own people are now allies with Trump and Western Europe. The democratically-elected leadership in Israel are now on the wrong side of Trump simply because of the west’s anti-semitism.

It’s a very dangerous time for Israel but most of us in the diaspora support Israel 100%.

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Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
1h

Israel should stay in Lebanon and destroy Hezbollah’s ability to wreck havoc on Israel

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