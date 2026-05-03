It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Herb's avatar
Herb
8h

Can someone explain how perpetrators of terrorist attacks that killed Israelis have been dealt with under the legal system. And what that provides for the perpetrators of October 7 to be brought to justice

Tragically this is not the first time that Israelis have been killed and even massacred.

October 7 seems like it only differs in scale and not intent or outcome from the long history of decades of terrorist attacks coming from over a border

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Hutch's avatar
Hutch
8h

Military tribunal + firing squad.

This risks turning into a circus that will not only set up Oct 7 murderers to be released in a future hostage deal, but also animate all the would-be Jew killers around the world. It will condemn many more Jews to be killed in the future.

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