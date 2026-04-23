It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
6hEdited

Again, a nitpick. Whatever else it may be, I’m fairly confident that the statue of Jesus is neither a “relic” nor an “icon”, each term having a specific meaning inapplicable to a simple statue. Sometimes a statue is just a statue.

I imagine that some intrepid reporter will interview the soldier and uncover his “motive”. The IDF did the right thing in the way it promptly remedied the situation.

The larger issue is what the U.S. and Israel can do to tease the Lebanese state from the clutches of Hezbollah. One can only hope that the resolution is performance-linked and not the usual “Israel gives up something tangible and hard won for promises that are reversible at whim.”

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
6h

And that smashing of the statute got more press than the slaughter of christians by islamists in Africa ever got. Never mind the disrespect shown, the fact that they even filmed it , then posted it, means they are too stupid for words.

And it is interesting that suddenly Jews are supposed to forget the last 2 thousand years of persecution, and genocide at the hands of christians because some of them are now Israel's friends. Meanwhile, we have seen that judenhass mindset reemerge in Europe in the last few years with abundance and glee..

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