It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Chrissy Knott's avatar
Chrissy Knott
10h

I don’t understand, why isn’t the land priced the same for both Jews and Arabs? It doesn’t make sense that Israel would discriminate against Jews in Galilee.

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Nussbaum.david@gmail.com's avatar
Nussbaum.david@gmail.com
8h

I don't understand this sentence: "hardliners in Tehran may calculate that triggering an open war (which might ultimately force Trump to withdraw)" why would Trump withdraw if there is an open war? It is actually counter to Trump's personality and history. In fact, Trump would probably take a more aggressive action, like taking over Kharg Island.

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