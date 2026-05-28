It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Kid Charlemagne's avatar
Kid Charlemagne
4h

United Nations Special Rapporteur on BS. Now that’s a job that blows hot air.

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JVG's avatar
JVG
3h

Trump seems to be ignoring Israel in his efforts to end the war in Iran. I read that he was recently quoted as saying that Netanyahu would do whatever he told him to do. I don’t see why he’s still as popular as he was in Israel before the current war.

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