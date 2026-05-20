It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lea lord's avatar
Lea lord
5h

Thank you!

Reply
Share
Thomas M. Conroy's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy
5h

When I first read about Israel’s decision to assassinate the various leaders of Iran my first reaction was: Why does Israel believe itself to be immune from the same sort of tactic? I continue to ask that question.

As for the rest of this bizarre column: That any serious person can believe that continued assassinations of Iran leadership is going to make any difference at all in the political situation just shows how far untethered from reality the views of Israel’s political leadership (which I assume Amina reflects) have become.

Even Trump is facing up to the reality that he has lost this reckless gamble of a war. It’s time that Israel does as well.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture