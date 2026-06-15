It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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der's avatar
der
4h

One more important lesson comes to mind:

Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no salvation."This is a well-known verse from the Hebrew Bible (Book of Psalms, Chapter 146, Verse 3). It serves as a reminder to rely on the divine rather than placing ultimate faith in mortal leaders, as humans lack the power to truly save or deliver you.

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
3h

"Yair Lapid has called the deal a “total failure” "

That takes some nerve from the PM who "negotiated" the oil and gas dispute with Lebanon, that is Hezbollah, in 2022.

In exchange for the disputed oil and gas concessions, Israel got absolutely nothing. Iran got a potentially self-financing Hezbollah.

That 2022 deal marks Yair Lapid as completely unqualified to be PM ever again.

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