It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
17m

An example of JD Vance's simplistic avoidance of reality is his summary of Iran - UAE discussions:

“The Emiratis — by far the most hawkish, by far the most pro-Israel country in the [Gulf Cooperation Council] — they’re having conversations with the Iranians that have never happened before, including with the IRGC, about various types of economic incentives — ‘Here’s what we’d need to see to make your country investable’ — and the Iranians come back and say, ‘Okay, yeah, we’re willing to do all those things,’” Vance said.

Really? IRGC controls over 40% of Iran's economy and they're willing to address that to make the country investable?

https://headlineusa.com/vance-says-iran-agreed-to-establish-a-direct-line-between-the-irgc-and-the-us-military/

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