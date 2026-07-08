It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
2h

"Even as I write this, a miraculous resurrection of the agreement is only one Truth Social post away."

And this sums it up.

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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
1h

Excellent analysis. He was wrong to linger there, wrong to trust them and wrong to endanger GOP control of the USA Congress. The internal debates within Tehran must be super heated......one would think they would simply wait out Trump's departure for some idiot Marxist Democratic to take over, avoid the attacks, etc.

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