It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
5h

Happy birthday Israel. Many, many happy returns. Wishing you and your people a long and prosperous future.

Victory then peace. 🇮🇱

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Yosef Yigal Drever's avatar
Yosef Yigal Drever
5h

The details of foreign policy bores Donald Trump. İn his favour he has absorbed a few basic ideas about the danger of appeasement.

To his credit given Americas self-interest he has continued to support the Jewish State albeit piecemeal. That said we are dealing with a flawed personality who lacks the depth of intellect to analyse substantive issues.

Bottom line better Trump than the Leftist mob coming next.

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