It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Steve's avatar
Steve
25m

I am a BIG Donald Trump Guy, BUT this Gaza Plan, Its just Silly.

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Dbn123
2m

Amit, you did a great job in this interview—it must be so difficult for you not to lose your temper while being interviewed by a typical anti-Semitic, anti-Israel Brit. Unfortunately, the world has decided Israel’s response to the massacre on October 7th was “asymmetrical.”

After 9/11, the US destroyed two countries and killed who knows how many civilians. China continues to massacre its Uyghur population. Russia continues to kill its checnyian population. Iran kills everyone but the ultra-religious, ultra-nationalistic Shia-observant class. The list is sadly too long to continue.

In Gaza, which again the world refuses to admit, billions of dollars in aide have been shipped in by many countries and that aide continues today. And where has that investment gone? Tunnels, buying hundreds of thousands of Kalashnikovs, drones, etc. in fact, when Israel and the US tried to bring in aide, Hamas shot at any “civilian” trying to get bread for his family.

And the interviewer once again raises the specter of a state. Gaza was turned over to the Palestinians in 2005 with an opportunity to build a state with good relations with its neighbors including Israel. However, Hamas just turned it into an armed camp.

Israel should not give up one yard of territory until Hamas is unarmed. Period. Once that happens, Israel should pull back. Not out of the strip, but pull back and test whether a real state can emerge.

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