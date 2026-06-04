It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
7m

KUDOS. Jews are considered clever and "cunning".....so why did we select a political system in 1947-48 with all the political instability and endless friction of Italy or France during the 1930s? Of course, a 120 member Knesset with a ultra-minimal threshold will cause coalitions built on quicksand. Given Israel's population growth, a Knesset of 250 would not offend with a 10% minimum threshold for any seats. Bibi has many faults ( and strengths) but in a rational political system, he would be a respected backbencher.....as if the USA and the UK can offer lessons on governance..........

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Rick Miller's avatar
Rick Miller
33m

The Mullahs think that the IRGC rank and file will continue to do the dirty work without pay based on their ideological passion is a big gamble. They care not one iota about the civilians. Time may be on their side. Or, maybe not.

Trump wants to win by attrition but he is losing in the court of public opinion. Yesterday’s vote in the House was an eye opener.

He needs to shit or get off the pot. If he is serious about the nukes, the US will need to put boots on the ground. While trying to not underestimate the IRGC, they’ve not really fought in any wars in many years and are not combat ready.

It’s time to move against the regime.

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