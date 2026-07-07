It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
11h

NATO member Greece will also be opposed to the sale of F-35s to Turkey. Strongly allied to Greece in the Mediterranean is France.

Those are more solid supports to block the sale than invoking the US law that requires Israel's qualitative superiority to be maintained, as there's no telling if the next Congress and an upset President Trump will overturn it.

Failing that, the F35s helmet display, which provides the pilot will all critical information during flight, is made by Israel's Elbit. Perhaps Mossad can add the finishing touches, now that it's out of the pager business ...

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Yosef Yigal Drever's avatar
Yosef Yigal Drever
11h

🇹🇷 Türkiye is undoubtedly an existential threat to 🇮🇱 Israel while 🇮🇷 Iran remains a deadly danger to Israels existence. Underwriting the threat is Donald J Trump. The time is coming when Trumps usefulness is outweighed by his undisciplined foreign policy decisions.

I have written extensively on the Turkey-Trump danger to Israel on our site achduthalev.org.

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