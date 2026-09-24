It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Daniela's avatar
Daniela
11h

🙏🙏🙏We pray, Lord, grant him Neria Dov Leiter — Neria Dov ben Chana a full and speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏🫶🇮🇱💙🤍

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Lon
11h

,🙏

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