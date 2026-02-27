U.S. Ambassador to Staff: “Leave Israel Today”
Also, Tehran's "Doomsday Order", and for the first time, Americans sympathize more with Palestinians than with Israelis.
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner sit down for talks in Geneva yesterday.
It’s Friday, February 27, and today the U.S. made some indication that the negotiations were not as “positive” as they described. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee warned his staff, “Anyone who wants to leave should do so today,” an…