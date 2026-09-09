It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
1h

“So spare me the search for the single leader who ignored the obvious signs or the one warning that would have changed history. From the chief of staff to the prime minister, all were trapped in a conceptual prison guarded by their own presumptions and upkept by groupthink that none escaped.”

True. Yet only one leader has up until now refused to accept ANY responsibility.

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
2h

Great contextual journalism.

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