It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dr. Steve Zimmerman's avatar
Dr. Steve Zimmerman
13h

Great article …populations may want change and Eisenkot may be the next pm, comparing Eisenkot to Joe Biden in regard to change may be somewhat of a stretch. Hopefully, if Gadi is elected he will be much more alert and on point than the so called past leader of the US…..that was a disaster for my country and yours. Kol Tuv

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
13h

"chief of staff pedigree scratches the Israeli electorate’s undisputed No. 1 voting itch: security"

And then there's the reality: Ehud Barak ordered the surprise withdrawal from Lebanon, abandoning Israeli allies and giving Hezbollah a victory that inspired emulation in the Second Intifada later that year. Israel is still living with the consequences of that fundamental error of judgement 26 years later.

Eisenkot's role as IDF Chief of Staff does not come out well in this long, insightful essay by Ran Baratz (apologies for the paywall but it's well worth it!)

https://ideas.tikvah.org/mosaic/essays/whats-wrong-with-the-postmodern-military

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