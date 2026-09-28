It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew's avatar
Matthew
1h

The Irish continue to Prove they were never capable of self rule. I’ll never spend my dollars in that shithole of a country.

Reply
Share
Theo Isaacson's avatar
Theo Isaacson
1h

Why is Bennet meeting does he want sell out Israel to the Arabs again

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture