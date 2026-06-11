It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Randy R Skirvin's avatar
Randy R Skirvin
4h

Thank you for clarifying Basic Laws in terms that people here in the U.S. can understand. It is clear to me now that reform in the court system is sorely needed. It is also clear to me that great abuse of the law could occur if Torah Law is used to avoid the draft. The Torah does not teach that; it teaches that preparations for self-protection are very important for the survival of Israel.

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
6h

I don’t understand what Trump is doing? The US needs to hit oil fields, power plants, and bring the hammer down on the Iranian economy. For once, stop playing politics and take down the Iranian Republic Guard once and for all.

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