It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
1hEdited

The world already hates us and the world has been anti-Semitic since before the burning of the Second Temple. Thus, Israel should not give up an inch of the Gaza security zone unless there is a definition and agreement of exactly what are “personal” arms (weapons), and then that we see proof Hamas is turning in its armaments.

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
41m

The chairman of the Board of Peace is a Russian. Do you trust anything he says? He is Hamas' ally. He is not there to make Trump look good, or bring peace. He is there to help Hamas survive. Israel needs to do what she needs to do for her own people. She owes nothing to nobody at this point other than them.

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