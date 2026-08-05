It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
5h

The reason the U.S. doesn't do what Amit is suggesting in Lebanon, is because Donald Trump still has a fantasy that Iran will "make a deal" and that Lebanon will need to be part of that deal. And he also has his buddy Erdogan of Turkey dead set to take the place of Iran in Lebanon and telling the Lebanese PM not to deal with Israel. So, as usual, the Muslims muddy the water and Israel gets blamed for poisoning the wells.

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Jane Stanger's avatar
Jane Stanger
6h

The flip flopping on Trump's part is out of control. It borders on ridiculous. Maybe he just wants the US and the world to see that he has given Iran every possible chance, but I'm sure deep down he knows Iran will never concede. They might sign a piece of paper but they will always do what they want. So, does all this flip flopping just give Iran more time to regroup, more time to rebuild, more time to allow the President of the US to look like a fool???? It's time.....it's past time.....just get the job done. Finish it!!

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