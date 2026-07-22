It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Shana Saper's avatar
Shana Saper
2h

Nuclear proliferation is the big card in the deck no one seems concerned with. Pakistan, Iran, now the Saudis. Who believes in dealing with thieves?

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Hutch's avatar
Hutch
2h

For someone who is a self styled expert in business deals, Trump keeps giving away concessions for free -- to Saudi, Turkey, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon.

Next thing, Trump will be selling F35s to Syria 💀

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