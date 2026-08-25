It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
6hEdited

The moving story of how everyone joined to help recover Tal Amselem's engagement ring from her deceased husband, a veteran who gave his life in defense of the State of Israel, says it all about the spirit of solidarity and community of the Israeli public. 🇮🇱

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
7h

President Trump, when push comes to shove, has always sided with the one democracy in the Middle East and Asia, Israel. However, I hope the Israeli government is smart enough to know that in two years, when Trump is out of office, that kind of support will not exist. We already know the state department has had a history of both antisemitism (it recommended that President Roosevelt do nothing about the Nazi concentration camps) and Israel. But now we also have the anti-Semitic Democratic Socialist Party gaining seats in Congress and some right-wing Republicans taking the Tucker Carlson hateful view.

My hope is that Secretary Marco Rubio wins the Republican nomination and ultimately the national election. However, Israel should not count on that.

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