It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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MyaMaryca's avatar
MyaMaryca
4h

Let Bibi Netanyahu free from the ongoing frustration of this lengthy and irresolvable trial. Who has given more or worked harder for the good of Israel? Surely not this legal assault crew who burdens your Prime Minister with fruitless arguments.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
5h

How Do Wars End? By one side defeating the other. This war has been going on for 78 years. We (The West) keep trying to Negotiate an end, Neither side has been allowed to WIN.

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