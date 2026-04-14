Dear Subscribers,

When I transitioned It’s Noon in Israel to Substack, the goal was simple: ensure that an unfiltered, accurate, and deeply informed Israeli voice reaches as many people as possible, completely free of charge.

Thanks to this incredible community, we are now approaching 40,000 readers, and the publication consistently ranks among the top in Substack’s World News category. But we are not stopping here. My ultimate goal is to make It’s Noon in Israel the absolute leading, most trusted newsletter about Israel in the English-speaking world.

The daily dispatches will always remain free. They are kept free by the generous backing of our paid subscribers, who view their contribution not simply as a commercial subscription, but as a vital investment in ensuring this voice continues to be heard globally.

Recently, many of you have reached out wanting to support our mission, but noted that our entry tier was priced higher than the standard Substack model. I listened. To make supporting this effort more accessible and to fuel our next stage of growth, we are restructuring our membership tiers to align with standard platform rates, while adding exciting new ways to connect.

If you value the work we do here and want to partner with me in this ongoing effort, I invite you to join us through one of our newly updated support options:

The Supporter ($100/year or $10/month) This is our new, accessible foundational tier. By joining at this level, you directly sustain the daily operations of the newsletter, keeping it free for tens of thousands of others. As a Supporter, you will also receive full access to the complete It’s Noon in Israel archive. The Founding Member ($360/year or $30/month) For those who wish to step up their commitment to our mission. As a token of my deep appreciation for your significant backing, all Founding Members will receive a complimentary, digital copy of my new book, A Call at 4am, alongside full archive access. (Note for our current wonderful $300 subscribers: You can easily upgrade to this tier in your account settings if you’d like to receive the book!) The Inner Circle ($1,000/year) Our premium tier for those who want to support this work at the highest level. Inner Circle members receive everything mentioned above, plus a physical copy of the book and an exclusive invitation to a monthly premium Zoom meeting with me. This is an intimate forum where we dive deeper into the forces shaping Israel and the Middle East, with a direct line for your questions.

Whether you choose to become a Supporter, a Founding Member, or join the Inner Circle, your partnership is what makes this entire project possible. Thank you for reading, and thank you for standing with us.