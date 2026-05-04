It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
4h

Centrifuges are delicate machines that, internally, spin at supersonic speeds and require a highly stable electricity supply. IAEA Rafael Grossi stated after the 12 Day War that the destruction of the electric plant at Natanz was likely to have destroyed all the centrifuges underground there too.

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Saul's avatar
Saul
6h

Left unsaid (perhaps understandably) is the internal situation in Iran. Clearly there are many variables in this regard whose impact is likely to bear directly on any analysis of the "Lion" operation.

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