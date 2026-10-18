It's Noon In Israel

It’s Noon In Israel

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Frank Clapsaddle's avatar
Frank Clapsaddle
2h

At this sad inflection moment for pro Isreal Americans the woke leftest loon media will use this violence from settlers paint the entire nation

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Capitan Kitty's avatar
Capitan Kitty
4mEdited

Two things:

First, the reaction of some Jews (characterized as “settlers”) against the provocations in Judea and Samaria has a history. It’s not like a hail storm or tsunami — violent natural happenings — but something that has a series of human events motivating them. Looking at these reactions in situ, requires recounting this history in a fair way. It also requires that contemporary provocations be situated within that history. The intervention of European bureaucrats (ok, label them diplomats and issue them visas) into the land of Israel, is a provocation to most Israelis. Why? Anyone taking recent events seriously must understand that Europe has adopted an adversarial stance toward Israel. This was a provocative move by the EU to discredit Israel. And it worked just as the Europeans intended. However, there is a lot more going on with these events than, “Europeans good, Jews bad!”

Second, naive acceptance of what the liberal press and the NGO swarm present about Israel and Israelis (“innocent WAPO photographer, who-iza-Jew, caught in an attack by *Jewish crazies*! Oh, did we mention she was innocent? And Jew-ish?”) is, well, *naive*. More questions need to be asked about how this happened. Such events have often been staged before (yes, even down to injuries; personally, I wish her a quick, complete recovery).

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