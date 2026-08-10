It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
1h

It may not just be the politics of the coming election at all. I think It’s probably the double crosses and total failure of Oslo and the 2005 Gaza withdrawal and the scars of the Intifada’s and October 7th which have informed every political class into doubting outsiders “promises which is driving this resistance to the “Bored of Peace”.

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
15m

"the framework covers everything, heavy weapons to personal ones"

But the framework says personal weapons will be handled according to Palestinian law, not removed. Thus the Kalashnikovs will remain in the hands of Hamas.

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