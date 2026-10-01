It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raphael Solomon's avatar
Raphael Solomon
15h

In North America, I have seen flight crew get expedited screening at security points. I wonder if this needs to stop. Because if the co-pilot brings a knife on board, that's a security failure.

Reply
Share
Sara Springer's avatar
Sara Springer
14h

I can only say B'H with awe and absolute gratitude.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture