It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Alison Cipriani's avatar
Alison Cipriani
7h

You do understand that closing the schools during covid was totally unnecessary. I will never understand why Israel blindly followed the US in that one.

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
6h

Dermer is right. Israeli must understand that the under 40 year old Democratic voter is largely anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and anti-even-anti-the-best-MAGA ideas. It is a lost generation. Israel must go on the offensive from a PR perspective as to why Israel is a strong ally for the US and why Israeli-technology is revered even by China and Russia. Also, as painful as it might be, Israel needs to build bridges to China, and Russia, as Western Europe is moving toward a Muslim-leaning region thanks to the fast Muslim birth rates.

Israel also needs to protect its Christian citizens and Christian churches and monuments as Islam is coming for Christianity as it has come for Judaism. Israel’s greatest friends in America should be Christians as the Judeo-Christian world are together in the cross-hairs of Islamic radicals.

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