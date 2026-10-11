It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
13h

Wonderfully written. I subscribe to a relatively high number of Substack and other newsletters and Amit’s is by far the best, with Bari’s The Free Press, second.

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
12h

So the Saudis need to be more like Israel...

As a husband who has been periodically nagged to get off the couch and run a marathon, I have the greatest empathy for the Saudis receiving this advice 😆

Saudi Arabia's defense budget was double Israel's in 2025. It has twice the number of F15s (although no F16s) and twice as many air refueling tankers. Compare the Saudi air war against the Houthis with Israel's 12 Day War against Iran in 2025.

Saudi Arabia's military technology barely surpasses the level of hiring foreign technicians. It was pathetic to see primitive Pakistani J17 Thunder fighters take part in the war against the Houthis because Saudi Arabia's air force is insufficient. That a ballistic missile on Riyadh went undetected shows how undeveloped Saudi military capabilities are.

If they need an ally that will pull out all the stops to help against Iran and its proxies, they should look to the UAE and normalize with Israel.

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