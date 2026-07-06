It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
2h

We Jews haven’t had a whole lot of joy to cry over these last almost 3 years, but today I cried with joy seeing this picture and story of the resilient love that Sasha and Sapir shared with the world. Ahm Yisrael Chai.

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Yosef Yigal Drever's avatar
Yosef Yigal Drever
18m

Our Judicial system is approaching crisis. It is high time a procedure, subject to ultimate accountability to the Knesset is acted upon. This undertaking should not impinge on the judiciaries' independence alike of the government, and to a large extent of the Knesset.

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