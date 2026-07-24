It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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MyaMaryca's avatar
MyaMaryca
4h

Prayers for Itamar Cohen. May the hand of the Almighty touch him, heal him, and restore him to his family and farm.

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Daniela's avatar
Daniela
4h

May HaShem protect you all. Be blessed Yisrael 🙏💖🇷🇴🫶🇮🇱💙🤍

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