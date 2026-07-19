It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Vanessa Stauber's avatar
Vanessa Stauber
31m

Thank you for your pertinent analyse.

Pease send your letter to an Americain friend :

danestaber@gmail.com

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