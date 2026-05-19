It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
6h

What would be the negative consequences for president Herzog to give clemency / dismiss the charges as Trump promoted previously?

Having the prime Minister on trial for years over a gift box of cigars epitomizes maoist Marxist trinitarian tribunal toxicity yet the great nation of Israel is stained with that supreme Court which if I understand correctly didn't enable full retaliatory powers of the IDF until the evening of the 7th 🙄😖🤔

Reply
Share
3 replies
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
5h

These days anything one disagrees with is a "threat to our democracy"

But 19 years ago, long before the controversy about judicial reform, one of America's top constitutional scholars, Judge Richard Posner, took Israel's all-powerful judiciary to task. His essay is well worth reading again today

https://newrepublic.com/article/60919/enlightened-despot

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture