It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Heddy Breuer Abramowitz's avatar
Heddy Breuer Abramowitz
17h

I had not yet heard this awful news while sitting in the synagogue, but our Rabbi Itiel Oron knew and referenced the 6 orphaned children. It certainly put us in the right frame of mind to concentrate on the seriousness of the day. And, really for those over "the line," everyday is like a small Yom Kippur. Keep doing what you are doing.

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Randolph Severson's avatar
Randolph Severson
17h

You don’t have to be Jewish to abhor and abominate this kind of attack. You just have to be human and to realize that every time an innocent is murdered for no other reason than being who they are something precious dies with them in every human being.

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