“An indispensable newsletter that I find myself reading every single day”

Bari Weiss, The Free Press

“A very useful account of where things now stand in the Middle East”

Bill Kristol, The Bulwark

“You should absolutely check it out”

Ben Shapiro

“I cannot recommend highly enough”

Hugh Hewitt

“[Some] of the very best journalists in the world today depend on his morning newsletter”

Bret Stephens, New York Times opinion columnist

It’s morning in America, and you’ve just woken up. But in the global news powerhouse known as Israel, it’s already noon—more than enough time for the government to collapse, the military to launch a major operation, and a peace deal to be signed.

“It’s Noon in Israel” is a new newsletter from Israel’s leading and most well-informed journalist, Amit Segal. It will bring you the key news stories, insights, and commentary from the past 24 hours in Israel—helping you stay up to date on what happened and what truly matters.

When will I receive it?

The newsletter will be delivered to your inbox every morning at 7:00 AM EST, six days a week.

About Amit Segal

Amit Segal is an Israeli journalist and television personality. He serves as the chief political analyst for Israel’s leading news outlet, Channel 12 News, and the country’s most-read newspaper, Israel Hayom. Segal also anchors Israel’s highly watched “Meet the Press” show on Channel 12.

In 2021, Segal published his first book, The Story of Israeli Politics, which quickly became the best-selling book of the year in Israel. It was translated into Arabic and Russian and was published in English under the title A Call at 4 AM.